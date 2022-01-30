Last night’s Royal Rumble event dished out some newsworthy moments, including the return of Ronda Rousey and a successful RAW Women’s Title defense from Becky Lynch.

The two women are longtime rivals despite only competing in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 35. And now that Rousey is the winner of The Rumble, the potential for a singles feud between the two stars is now a realistic possibility.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated after last night’s show, Lynch welcomed Ronda back to WWE and sounded fearless regarding a possible match between the two. However, Lynch also suggests that Rousey eats an “appetizer” before she gets to “the main course”, being Becky.

“Welcome back, Ronda,” said Lynch, speaking with Sports Illustrated after her victory. “I know how hard it is to come back as a new mother, I think it’s fantastic she’s back. And she has a lot to avenge. I’m still holding on to that championship she gave me three years ago.

“Since that time, I’ve gone off, had a child, came back better than ever, and defended my belt left, right, and center. If I were her and I was just dipping my toes back in, I wouldn’t go for the main course. I’d start with an appetizer, like a shrimp cocktail, before I went for the steak and potatoes. But if she would like to test herself against me, then by all means. I welcome her with open arms.”

As noted, Lynch successfully defeated Doudrop last night to retain her RAW Women’s Championship, a title she technically hasn’t been defeated for in nearly 3 years. Lynch praised Doudrop for a back-and-forth match and desires to work with her again in the future.

“She’s been working for 15 years and this was her first big opportunity,” said Lynch of Doudrop. “I know her love for this, I know how she left home to do this. I thought she did great. She’s extremely powerful and made me pull out all the stops to beat her. I don’t think this is over–I’d like to see this continue after WrestleMania.”

