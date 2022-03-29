Bayley is ready to make her comeback to the ring at any point now, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion tore her ACL in the summer and underwent surgery for the injury on July 15. The issue occurred while wrestling at the WWE Performance Center, and was explained as a freak accident. Since that point, Bayley has not been seen on television, but she has been active on social media.

Bayley has teased a return to the ring several times this year. Ahead of the Royal Rumble, and Elimination Chamber events she took to Twitter to hint that she’d be getting back into the ring. However, that has yet to take place, as she still remains on the sidelines with her last match taking place during the ThunderDome era.

Bayley competed on an episode of SmackDown in June where she teamed up with Seth Rollins to face Cesaro and Bianca Belair She had been feuding with the EST of WWE prior to suffering her injury. When it comes to making a return, it is unknown what brand she will appear on. That is because she is a free agent right now.

During a previous Q&A on her Instagram account, Bayley provided an update on her injury status. At the time, she made it clear that things were going great both physically and mentally and also pushed that it is only a matter of time before she will be back in action.

“So my knee is doing great, my ankle is doing great, my calf is doing great, my shin is doing great, my hip is doing great. My mind is doing great,” Bayley added. “So it’s only a matter of time. I’m not going to tell you when and I don’t want all these idiots watching to know when. But I’m going to be coming back soon, maybe, no. Y’all better be ready, better be ready.”

