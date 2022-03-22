As Bayley’s return to the squared circle draws even closer, the WWE star continues to tease fans in anticipation of her return.

Her latest move; a video teaser complete with a Lil Wayne song that Bayley posted on Instagram earlier Tuesday morning.

The quick video actually captures what appears to be a short video package playing on another screen, while the intro Lil Wayne’s “Fly In” plays. In the video package, Bayley can be seen grabbing her wrist while looking straight ahead.

The Instagram video comes a day after PWInsider reiterated an earlier report from this month stating Bayley, along with Asuka, would be returning to WWE following WrestleMania. Later Monday, Bayley appeared with WWE Smackdown star Aliyah at the Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center.

The former WWE RAW and Smackdown Women’s Champion has been inactive from WWE since July of 2021, where she suffered a torn ACL at the WWE Performance Center while training for a match against Bianca Belair at WWE Money in the Bank. No firm return date was given at the time, but the recovery time for Bayley’s injury was nine months, putting her return around or shortly after WrestleMania 38.

It is unclear at this time what brand Bayley will return to, as she went undrafted in the 2021 WWE Draft due to her injury. The WWE star used that opportunity to troll fans earlier this month in anticipation of her return, declaring that she was a free agent.

