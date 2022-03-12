Bayley has trolled fans on social media by tweeting “Free Agent” alongside an hourglass emoji.

Bayley using the hourglass emoji is being perceived as a sign that she is on the verge of returning from an injured ACL.

The tweet led to many fans speculating about her future with WWE. However, injured wrestlers such as Bayley and Asuka were announced as free agents following last October’s WWE Draft. As seen below, Bayley made a similar tweet at the time.

As noted recently, Bayley and Asuka aren’t expected to return to WWE TV until after April’s WrestleMania 38. Both women were previously rumored to return by March to set up Mania matches, but those plans obviously changed.

Bayley underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL last July. She suffered the injury in a freak accident while training in the ring at the WWE Performance Center. At the time of the injury, she was expected to be on the shelf for at least 9 months. You can see her tweet below.

