Backstage Update On Becky Lynch-WWE Contract Rumors

Since disappearing off WWE TV in May after her contract with the promotion expired, Becky Lynch has largely been off the grid, focusing on non-wrestling projects, with no firm details on her plans for the future in wrestling, nor her previous negotiations with WWE. That changed recently, however, when former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman suggested that Lynch had been seeking $2 million a year from WWE, with the promotion ultimately balking at the price.

Advertisement

As Lee Corso would say, not so fast my friend. Fightful Select reports that those within WWE shot down Coachman's claims, revealing that WWE remain on good terms with Lynch. Furthermore, WWE was said to fully respect Lynch's decision to take time off following her previous run, and that if she had wished to have renegotiated a new deal with WWE before departing, a deal would have been reached.

In regards to the $2 million a year amount, it was noted that not only did Lynch not seek that amount, but that the number would've been seen as a discount for a talent such as herself. This is due to the pay scale in both WWE and AEW both rising well beyond that in the past few years, and as such, it's believed that Lynch's next contract in wrestling would be well above said figure.

Advertisement

Regarding Lynch's future, she remains a free agent at this time. Those close to Lynch and WWE are both under the impression that the two sides will work together again somewhere down the road, provided the situation was the right one.