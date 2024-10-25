Former WWE Champ Becky Lynch Announces Upcoming Appearance, Teases Future

Becky Lynch hasn't been seen on WWE programming since losing a steel cage match in May, and it's been heavily reported that Lynch has since become a free agent. In the time since her departure, Lynch has remained mostly quiet, but that is soon set to change. The former world champion has announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) that she is booked for a public speaking appearance next month, where she'll address her future.

"I know it's been a while but let's catch up on Nov 17th at the [Vulture Festival] where I'll be chatting about my book, my career, and maybe what's next," Lynch wrote.

Vulture Festival consists of a series of panels organized by the pop culture website Vulture, focusing on the worlds of film, TV, and comedy. In addition to Lynch, the festival is set to include panels featuring Paris Hilton, Kevin Smith, Elizabeth Olsen, Tim Heidecker, and more.

Lynch's panel, titled "Becky Lynch Disarms Us," will take place at NYA East in Hollywood, California, at 7 p.m. local time on November 17, with tickets available to purchase online. The description of the event matches up tightly with Lynch's social media invitation, stating that the discussion will center around her recent memoir, as well as the past and future of her career.

Although Lynch has been absent from WWE, there doesn't seem to be a strong expectation that she could end up in any other wrestling promotion. While her future may be unclear at the moment, it sounds as though fans should have a better idea of Lynch's next move following the live panel.