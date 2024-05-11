Report: Becky Lynch's WWE Contract Weeks Away From Expiration With No New Deal Signed

If WWE is planning to re-sign reigning Women's World Champion Becky Lynch, they might want to do it soon. A new report from Fightful Select on Saturday claims Lynch has approximately three weeks left on her current deal, and as of this writing, she has not signed a new one.

The news comes less than a month after Lynch won the vacant Women's World title in a 14-woman battle royal on "WWE Raw" and eight days after it was reported that Lynch's husband, former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, signed a lucrative new contract with WWE. Lynch had previously confirmed that her deal was up this summer and that she hadn't been approached about a new one, but WWE's new leadership under the auspices of TKO Group Holdings has been getting a lot of last-minute contracts drawn up lately, re-signing Rollins, Finn Balor, and Drew McIntyre over the last few weeks. Fightful reports that talks between Lynch and WWE have been ongoing, but nobody has put pen to paper yet.

Given Lynch's stature in the company — she's arguably the most popular female star in WWE history and the winner of the first women's WrestleMania main event — one would assume WWE will make keeping her under contract a priority in the coming days. It's also worth noting that Lynch is scheduled to defend her championship against Liv Morgan at King & Queen of the Ring on March 25, days before her deal expires.

