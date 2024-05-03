Backstage Update On Seth Rollins' WWE Contract Status

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has had a very eventful 2024 thus far. He sustained a knee injury during a title match with Jinder Mahal in January, which put his hopes of performing at WrestleMania 40 in jeopardy, but after soldiering on through the pain, he performed on both nights of the card, against The Bloodline on Night 1, and Drew McIntyre on Night 2. Rollins has since taken time away from WWE to heal from his injuries, but in his absence, there has been a big development when it comes to his contract situation.

Rollins' deal with WWE was set to expire in June, but according to Fightful Select, he has re-signed with the company, reportedly agreeing to a multi-year agreement that is worth a lot of money. Rollins made it clear earlier this year that, despite not entering negotiations with them at the time, he didn't want to leave WWE and was more than happy to stay there for many more years. A source close to both Rollins and WWE told Fightful that the company was never going to let him go, while another source admitted that a deal should have happened a lot sooner, but are happy it has been dealt with.

According to Fightful, there was big outside interest in Rollins, but it has not been confirmed if companies like AEW or NJPW made concrete offers. With the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion now set to stay with WWE until he is in his 40s, he joins the likes of Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest as talents who were all reaching the end of their current deals but have since agreed to stay with WWE. Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, is also out of contract later this summer, but there has been no word on if she has entered any negotiations with WWE.

