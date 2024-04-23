Huge Update On Finn Balor's Contract Status With WWE

Former Universal Champion Finn Balor is set to stay with WWE and will be reportedly signing a long-term contract extension, if he hasn't already. Balor posted to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, shortly before "WWE Raw," saying that he wanted to take a moment to say "thank you" to WWE for 10 years with the company.

"And after much thought and consideration, I have decided that now is the right time to say, 'I ain't going nowhere!'" Balor wrote.

Fightful Select reported Monday that they had heard Balor was expected to stay with the company, and he had signed — or is set to sign — the extension. It was reported in January that B'salor deal was set to expire shortly after WrestleMania 40; according to Fightful, WWE wanted to sign the current Judgment Day member to a "big money offer" to avoid the chance of Balor going to AEW upon becoming a free agent.

Balor most recently held the Undisputed Tag Team Championship alongside stablemate and current World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, though they lost both sets of titles at WrestleMania, splitting them once more in the process. He was also WWE's first-ever Universal Champion, holding the belt for one day before being forced to vacate the night after winning the gold due to an injury suffered during the match. He signed with the company in May 2014, making his debut on "WWE NXT" in November of that year, and has been with WWE ever since.