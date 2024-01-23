Backstage News On Finn Balor's WWE Contract Status Heading Into WrestleMania Season

A new report has shed some light on the WWE contract status revolving around Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Finn Balor.

On Monday, Wrestling Inc. founder Raj Giri reported (via X) that Balor's current WWE deal is set to end after WrestleMania 40, and of this moment, he has yet to be approached about the possibility of renewing it. Fightful Select has now provided some additional details, saying that a source close to Balor has claimed that his contract is not immediately expiring after WrestleMania, but rather, a few months after the respective premium live event. In regards to WWE not reaching out to Balor about potentially re-signing him, Fightful notes that this same scenario has arisen for several other talents whose contracts are close to concluding.

Balor isn't the only WWE Superstar nearing the end of their contract. Earlier this week, reports indicated that WWE has yet to reach a new agreement with former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, whose current deal is set to expire in April after WrestleMania 40. Former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Becky Lynch finds herself in a similar situation, as her contract with the company expires in the summer of 2024. Though her present deal is soon coming to an end, Lynch has expressed interest in staying with WWE for the rest of her wrestling career.

Next week, Balor, along with his Judgement Day stablemate Damian Priest, will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, who are together known as DIY.