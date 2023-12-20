Becky Lynch Provides A Positive Update On Her WWE Future

2024 seems set to be the year of the bidding war, with many notable pro wrestlers set to hit the open market. This includes WWE stars Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Seth Rollins, New Japan Pro Wrestling's Kazuchika Okada and, if he's to be believed, AEW World Champion MJF. But perhaps bigger than all of them is Becky Lynch, with the former WWE Women's Champion reportedly set to have her deal expire in the summer, around the time as her husband, Rollins.

For the moment, however, it doesn't seem like Lynch is entertaining many thoughts of leaving WWE. In fact, during an interview with "Strutting From Gorilla," Lynch indicated that her main goal is to remain with the promotion for the rest of her career.

"Oh yeah, absolutely," Lynch said. "Look, growing up, WWE is what I watched. It's what I loved, it's the reason I became a professional wrestler. And now, having been in it, I love it. I love the people, I love the audience, and I love being able to have been an important part of change. And I love that I get to continue to drive that and that my voice matters in WWE.

"I feel listened to, and I feel like we have been able to change the landscape of women's wrestling forever. And that feels very special to me. It's my home, it's where I really was...kind of where I was born as a professional wrestler in many ways, in terms of my influence. And it's where I'll retire."

