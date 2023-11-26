Update On Contract Talks Between WWE And Drew McIntyre Heading Into Survivor Series

Drew McIntyre may be competing in one of WWE's biggest premium live events at Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday, but he still has not come to terms with the company on a new contract amid his recent heel turn. According to PWInsider, the final member of The Judgment Day's WarGames team has not started "deep discussions" with WWE, and his contract is set to expire in April 2024, days after WrestleMania 40.

According to the outlet, McIntyre has told people he's close to that "he is more than willing to let his current deal lapse" in order to take a break to be with family after the recent death of his wife's sister. He has also reportedly said he would like to take some extended time in his home country of Scotland, as he has not been able to go back other than for quick visits while living full-time in the United States. There are, however, no reported negative issues with WWE management and the star.

McIntyre will team with the likes of Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and JD McDonagh to take on the team of Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and a returning Randy Orton in a WarGames match that will be the main event of Survivor Series.

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. all weekend for all your WWE Survivor Series news, including live coverage of the event.