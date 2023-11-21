Cody Rhodes Reveals Fifth Member Of WarGames Team After Losing Advantage On WWE Raw

The WarGames team of Drew McIntyre and The Judgment Day may have the advantage to start out the match at Survivor Series, but the team is also going to up against a viper.

McIntyre took on Jey Uso in a WarGames Advantage Match on "WWE Raw," and won clean with a Future Shock DDT. With the win, The Judgment Day's team will have the numbers advantage at the beginning of the match on Saturday. After the match and subsequent beat down, however, the opposing team ran down to the ring to help out their teammate. After they cleared the ring, Cody Rhodes got on the mic and announced that a friend with whom he has a "legacy" with would be joining their team. Rhodes said their final teammate is an "apex predator," and while he didn't outright say it would be Randy Orton will be backing them up on Saturday, he did hear the crowd's "Randy" chants and add, "They're right."

Orton has been out of action for well over a year with a lower back injury that required surgery. Sidelined since May with an injury that had doctors telling him he would never wrestle again, Orton will make his return at the premium live event, which will emanate from the Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois.