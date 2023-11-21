Drew McIntyre Officially Added To Men's WarGames Match At WWE Survivor Series

Drew McIntyre has not joined The Judgment Day, but he will officially be on their team for WarGames at Survivor Series on Saturday. McIntyre made the announcement at the beginning of Monday's episode of "WWE Raw."

McIntyre began by addressing his actions last week, when he delivered a Claymore Kick to Jey Uso to cost him and Cody Rhodes the Undisputed Tag Team Championships in a title match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Last week's "Raw" went off the air with McIntyre shaking Rhea Ripley's hand. This week, McIntyre said Uso cost him the most important moment of his life when McIntyre lost to Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle in 2022, and that he had joined Team Judgment Day at Survivor Series for the opportunity to fight Uso in a cage, though he was not officially a member of the group.

After Uso's music hit and he came out to start the fight early The Judgment Day appeared behind McIntyre to back him up, bringing out Uso's WarGames team of Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes. "Raw" general manager Adam Pearce came out to stop a potential brawl and set up a WarGames advantage match for later in the night, which is reportedly between Uso and McIntyre. Rhodes' team was also still in need of one more member to account for McIntyre as the show kicked off. As of this writing, "Raw" is ongoing and the fifth member of the babyface team has not yet been revealed.