WWE Raw Live Coverage 11/20 - Drew McIntyre Speaks, WarGames Advantage Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on November 20, 2023, coming to you live from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan!

Last week, Drew McIntyre shocked the world when he helped Finn Balor and Damian Priest retain the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso after he caught Jey with a Claymore Kick on the outside. Prior to that, he had been spotted secretly chatting with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. In light of such recent events, McIntyre has something to share in the opening moments of the show.

The team with the advantage in the Men's WarGames match will be determined, as one member from Judgment Day's team and one member from Rhodes, Jey, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, and Sami Zayn's team will go one-on-one. The winner ensures that members of their team will be allowed to enter the WarGames match first.

Becky Lynch and Xia Li have encountered one another on several occasions, with tensions building between the pair over the past few weeks. Tonight, they look to settle their differences as they square off with one another. Elsewhere in the women's division, Raquel Rodriguez will be facing Nia Jax following a backstage confrontation with one another.

Additionally, Chad Gable looks to pick up a win over Shinsuke Nakamura one night before he takes on Noam Dar for the "NXT" Heritage Cup. The aforementioned Ripley and Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER are also advertised to be in town tonight, per WWE's event page.