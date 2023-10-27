Backstage Update On Randy Orton's Injury Recovery Timeline, WWE Goals

It's been a while since the WWE Universe last saw Randy Orton inside the squared circle. However, "The Viper" is reportedly getting closer to his long-awaited return, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The report claims that Orton could be back in time for WWE Survivor Series 2023, which will emanate from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, on November 23, suggesting that he isn't planning on retiring after all. "The Legend Killer" is reportedly determined to return to action and compete until he's 50, despite doctors telling him never to wrestle again.

Orton has been sidelined with a back injury since May of last year, with his last match being a tag team contest that saw him team with Matt Riddle to take on The Usos. His partnership with "The King of Bros" was massively popular then, but it's unlikely to be reignited since WWE released Riddle during the company's latest wave of budget cuts. The latest update on Orton's return doesn't provide any details on creative plans that might be in store for him.

Despite doctors supposedly pleading with Orton to hang up his boots, his father has been more optimistic about his recovery. "Cowboy" Bob Orton commented on the injury last year, stating that he was confident the rehabilitation process would take care of the setback and allow his son to compete again.

Of course, it remains to be seen if Orton does return to action in the coming weeks. That said, all will become clear by the time Survivor Series has rolled around.