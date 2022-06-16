Randy Orton looks to join fellow multi-generational talent Cody Rhodes on the injured list, as news recently broke that the decorated superstar requires surgery to fix a lingering back injury and will likely miss the rest of the year.

Sportskeeda’s Bill Apter recently spoke with “Cowboy” Bob Orton, Randy’s father, and asked him about his son’s injury.

“He’s got a little bit of a back problem,” Bob said. While Randy requires surgery, he has been wrestling through the injury for an undisclosed amount of time. Randy’s father sounded optimistic in the interview, “I think they’ll take care of everything with rehab and everything,” talking about the medical advancements that have seen wrestlers like Edge and Christian return from what was once thought to be career-ending injuries.

Orton also noted that even if it hadn’t been Randy’s back, the “Apex Predator’s” extended time at the top of WWE programming is bound to take its toll, “after more than 20 years wear and tear on the body is just, you know, too much.”

Orton has not wrestled since May, when he and Riddle lost the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships in a title unification match against WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions Jimmy & Jey Uso on the May 20th edition of “WWE Smackdown.” Orton was helped to the back after the match, and a statement from WWE quickly followed, saying Orton was “undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to determine the extent of his injury.” Orton had mainly been tagging with Riddle over the course of the past year, likely to keep Orton from overexerting himself as he dealt with the nagging injury.

Riddle is set to face Roman Reigns this Friday, and if Riddle loses he will not be able to challenge for the unified titles for as long as Reigns holds them.

