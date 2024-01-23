Video: DIY Goes Off On Judgment Day For Holding WWE Raw Hostage

Next week, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa — together known as DIY — will challenge The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Before they vie for the gold, the duo delivered a message (via a WWE digital exclusive) to the WWE Universe, vowing to shake up the tag team landscape by dethroning the faction they believe has been taken the "WWE Raw" brand captive.

"Guys, for the last two years now, Judgment Day has held Monday night 'Raw' hostage," Ciampa said. "They have held the tag team titles hostage, that's for damn sure."

"And who are we? Who are we to dethrone the Judgment Day? They run all of WWE. They're flying first class. They have all the gold. Who are we?" Gargano added.

"They've been spoon-fed for so damn long, they forget what it's like to be hungry. Us, we're starving," Ciampa said.

EXCLUSIVE: #DIY goes down memory lane on the road to #WWERaw next week and their showdown with The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship!@JohnnyGargano x @CiampaWWE pic.twitter.com/bgxqVadhCn — WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2024

While The Judgment Day has ridden a wave of dominance the last two years, DIY assert that they will do the "unthinkable" next week by becoming the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. And as Gargano points out, next week's episode of "Raw" will emanate from Tampa, Florida, which is two hours away from the place that helped mold their tag team — the WWE Performance Center.

Heading into their title match, DIY hold a tag team victory over Priest and Balor's Judgement Day stablemates, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. Ciampa also emerged victorious in a recent singles match against Balor.

