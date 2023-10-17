Photo: Judgment Day Celebrates Recapturing Tag Titles On WWE Raw

The Judgment Day are once again smothered in championship gold after Finn Balor and Damian Priest regained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on "WWE Raw" last night. Assisted by The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso to get the job done, Balor was in full celebration mode after the fact, sharing several pictures on X (formerly Twitter) of the group back at full strength after the show went off air.

This is the second championship reign for the Balor-Priest pairing after they recently dropped the titles to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Fastlane. But it also marks the second time this month that a member of The Judgment Day brought back a belt that they had lost. Dominik Mysterio recouped the "NXT" North American Champion after losing it to Trick Williams at No Mercy.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley continues to sit in a position of supremacy in the women's division despite four others aiming for her WWE Women's World Championship. Recently, she was able to turn aside the challenges brought by Raquel Rodriguez and Natalya. Additionally, Priest remains in possession of the Money In The Bank briefcase, having not yet cashed it in for a title opportunity. Once again, The Judgment Day finds itself in a dominant spot in the WWE landscape with plenty of gold going around its ranks.