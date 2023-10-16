WWE Raw Live Coverage 10/16 - Two Title Matches, Falls Count Anywhere Bout, Ripley Vs. Baszler
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on October 16, 2023, coming to you live from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma!
The season premiere of "Raw" will see Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes put their Undisputed Tag Team Championship on the line against Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest, as the latter duo look to regain the titles they lost at WWE Fastlane earlier this month. Jey and Rhodes are coming off two successful defenses last week, having retained over Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on Monday's edition of "Raw", and Grayson Waller and Austin Theory on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown".
Another champion will be in action tonight, as Rhea Ripley goes one-on-one with former multi-time champion Shayna Baszler in a non-title bout. The reigning Women's World Champion was blindsided by "The Queen of Spades" last week after she caused a disqualification in the match between Raquel Rodriguez and Nia Jax.
Elsewhere in the women's division, Natalya will be going head-to-head with one half of the current Women's Tag Team Champions, Piper Niven. The pair found themselves at odds last week as they were both involved in a backstage confrontation.
Bronson Reed looks to put an end to GUNTHER's historic 494 day Intercontinental Championship reign as the pair square off with the title on the line. Reed secured his spot in tonight's bout after defeating Chad Gable and Ricochet in a Triple Threat Number One Contenders Match last week, landing the Tsunami on the latter competitor to get the three count.
Speaking of Ricochet, he will be competing in a Falls Count Anywhere Match against longtime rival Shinsuke Nakamura. Tensions between the two reached a boiling point last week, with the pair finding themselves involved in a backstage altercation before Nakamura hit Ricochet with a GTS on the ramp ahead of his aforementioned Triple Threat Match.
We are live! Kevin Patrick and Wade Barrett greet audiences at home as Sami Zayn heads down to the ring.
We Hear From Sami Zayn
Zayn welcomes fans to the season premiere of "Raw", then says it feels weird for him to be out in the ring by himself after it was announced on Friday that Kevin Owens was the person traded to "SmackDown" for Jey Uso. He says he's sad their partnership ended the way it did, but he's also excited for Owens and himself. He says he is able to stand on his own two feet now and show to the world that he's a World Heavyweight Champion level Superstar.
Zayn points out that Jey is the reason for Owens not being on "Raw" any longer and confesses that while no one was happier to see him move brands, he's struggling a little bit with it now. He says their Undisputed Tag Team Championship reign was tainted by dealing with Judgment Day, and he has mixed emotions about Finn Balor and Damian Priest getting a rematch tonight. He says the last year of his career has by far been the best one, and that's all thanks to the fans.
Judgment Day's music hits, and Balor, Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio make their way down to the ring. Balor (mockingly) points out that Zayn is alone, and Priest says one thorn in the side of Judgment Day has now been removed. He gets heated, but Ripley calms him down and tells him he needs to focus on tonight. Dominik puts her over and says she will defeat Shayna Baszler, and Ripley then says Priest and Balor will regain the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. She points out that Zayn looks lost, and while they used to recruit the lost, they have a different plan for him. She says they want to get rid of him permanently before they surround the ring.
Jey Uso's music hits, and he runs down to the ring with two chairs in hand. He gives one to Zayn and the pair stand in the middle of the ring, which leads to Balor telling his teammates to back down. Zayn then hops out of the ring, leaving Jey standing alone.
Ricochet then heads down to the ring.
Back from the break, we see Jey approach Zayn and ask if the two of them are good. Zayn says that Owens should be the one who has his back rather than Jey, and while he wants to be happy for him, Jey has everything going for him while he has nothing because of him. Jey says he didn't realize Zayn felt that way, but assures him that he's still in his corner. Jey walks off, and Zayn pushes over a ladder before chasing after him. He apologizes for what he said, explaining that it's a tough week. He says he's happy for Jey, then offers him his hand. Jey opts to hug him instead, and the pair continue chatting.
Back at ringside, Shinsuke Nakamura heads down.
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet in a Falls Count Anywhere Match
The bell rings and the pair begin brawling on the outside. Ricochet tosses Nakamura back inside the ring, but Nakamura delivers a kick to Ricochet's head. He follows it up with a knee to his midsection and a back suplex, but Ricochet fires back with a Codebreaker and a kick off the ropes that sends him tumbling to the outside. He goes flying over the top and pins Nakamura on the outside, but Nakamura kicks out and sends Ricochet crashing into the Titan Tron spine first. The pair continue brawling into the Gorilla position, but Ricochet delivers a knee off the back of the referee. Nakamura and Ricochet end up back in the ringside area, but Ricochet delivers a standing moonsault. He follows it up with a Dragon Screw and a Shooting Star Press.
Back from the break, Ricochet delivers a moonsault off one of the entrances into the arena. Nakamura throws some popcorn onto him and sends him crashing into the barricade spine first, then pulls a table and two pairs of nunchucks out from under the ring. He cracks them across Ricochet's spine, then sets up the table and clears the announce desk. Ricochet sets him up on the table, then ascends to the top. Nakamura rolls off the table and lands the GTS on Ricochet back inside the ring. Ricochet delivers a 450 Splash to Nakamura from off the apron, and the two teeter on the top rope before Nakamura pushes Ricochet off and onto the table on the outside. He then pins him for the win.
Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura
Piper Niven and Chelsea Green then head down to the ring.
