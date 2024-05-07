Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch To Defend Their Titles At WWE King & Queen Of The Ring

As the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments got underway on "WWE Raw," the rest of the card for the PLE itself has started to flesh itself out as well, with two title matches made official. Sami Zayn will defend his Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Chad Gable and Bronson Reed, while WWE Women's World Champion Becky Lynch is now set to take on Liv Morgan in Saudi Arabia.

Both challengers for the Intercontinental Championship are far from strangers as far as vying for the title goes. Gable twice challenged GUNTHER during his record-setting run, beating him via countout in August of 2023 before losing a few weeks later, and then took on Zayn in a losing effort on "Raw" back in April in a match that set the stage for their currently rivalry when Gable attacked the champion after the bell. Reed took on GUNTHER as well, back in October of 2023, with the champion retaining, and then lost by disqualification thanks to an interfering Gable just a few weeks ago.

Morgan, who credited herself for taking out former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and told Lynch "You're welcome" and also pointed out that she has never beaten "The Man" in her career, and she is, in fact, 0-4 all time, with two of those matches being for what was then the "Raw" Women's Championship. During their exchange, Lynch and Morgan were interrupted by Damage CTRL, who surrounded them, but Morgan opted to bail, leaving the champion to fend for herself as she retreated, saying, "That's not my problem." Lyra Valkyria would come out to even the odds ahead of her Queen of the Ring match with Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai.

