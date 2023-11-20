GUNTHER Explains Why His WWE Intercontinental Title Run Is 'Special'

Back in September, GUNTHER became the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion in history. "The Ring General" spoke about his historic reign during an appearance on the "Under the Ring" podcast.

"I think the work and the performances I put into my reign is what makes my reign special," GUNTHER said. "I think that basically sums it up. I think it's one of the most prestigious titles, obviously, that lost a lot of steam in the last [few] years. On the one hand, it's obviously on the management to decide how prominent that title should be featured, but on the other hand, it's also on the champion to put in the performances that forces management to present that title prominently.

"I'm very proud of the work I've put into it so far. I'm still in the middle of it, even though a lot of records have been broken on the way. I would say the status that it has right now and what makes it special is because I'm the champion and I put the work in right now."

GUNTHER defeated Ricochet to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his career on the June 10, 2022, episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He overtook The Honky Tonk Man's record-setting 454-day reign on September 7. GUNTHER defeated Bronson Reed in his most recent defense of the gold on the October 16 episode of "WWE Raw." He is set to defend the title against The Miz at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 on November 25.

