WWE Star Liv Morgan Returns Fire At Rhea Ripley After WWE Raw Snipe

With Rhea Ripley forced to relinquish her WWE Women's World Championship due to injury, WWE organized a 14-woman battle royal to crown a new champion on "WWE Raw" this week. Following the conclusion of "Raw," Ripley then took a shot at the match's final two competitors, Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan, referring to them as the "interim champ" and "forever runner up," respectively. In response, Morgan is now imploring Ripley to pay close attention to her ongoing revenge tour.

"Coming from the forever hypocrite. Keep watching me Mami, I can't wait to put on a show for you. #LMRT," Morgan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

As Ripley's initial post insinuated, Becky Lynch emerged as the victor of this week's battle royal, and thus, solidified herself as the new WWE Women's World Champion. Meanwhile, Morgan was seemingly destined to be a runner-up once again.

Over the 15 months, Morgan has placed second in four notable WWE matches — the 2023 and 2024 Women's Royal Rumbles, the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber, and most recently, the WWE Women's World Championship battle royal. Despite these repeated losses, though, Morgan continues to move forward. Morgan also now appears even more determined to fulfill her mission of exacting revenge on Ripley, the very person who (in storyline) put her on the shelf for six months.

So far, Morgan's revenge tour has produced mixed results. While she has yet to take possession of the WWE Women's World Championship, Morgan has rendered Ripley unable to compete for several months after attacking her backstage on "Raw" recently. That same attack also resulted in Ripley's aforementioned title vacation announcement.