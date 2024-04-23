Photos: WWE Star Liv Morgan Shares Backstage Snaps — 'It's On'

Since making a return from injury earlier this year, Liv Morgan has been making her presence felt, ramping up in the days following WWE WrestleMania 40. Though she came up short in her attempt to win the Women's World Championship on last night's "WWE Raw," Morgan posted a series of photos on social media platform X making it clear that her "revenge tour" is far from over.

Advertisement

In the photos, Morgan can be seen showing off her ring gear from last night, including the word "revenge" and the acronym LMRT, meaning "Liv Morgan's Revenge Tour." The WWE performer wore the outfit in the main event of last night's "Raw," which featured Morgan as one of the last two competitors in a battle royale to decide a new champion. Becky Lynch tossed Morgan over the top rope to bring the match to its end and win the title, but Morgan doesn't seem to have given up in the aftermath of the loss.

Previous Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley was forced to vacate the title last week after suffering an injury during an angle involving Morgan on the April 15 episode of "Raw." The injury brought an end to a long reign which most recently saw Ripley successfully defend the title against Lynch at WrestleMania.

Advertisement

There is undoubtedly unfinished business between Morgan and Ripley, but it will have to wait until the injured star is back in action. In the meantime, Ripley will undoubtedly be involved in the upcoming WWE draft, set to begin this Friday on "WWE SmackDown."