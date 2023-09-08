GUNTHER And Chad Gable Got A Standing Ovation Backstage After WWE Raw Main Event
The recent series of matches between GUNTHER and Chad Gable over the Intercontinental Title on "WWE Raw" has breathed new life into the product, with the two immensely talented athletes trading victories on Monday nights. Their most recent battle on the September 4 edition of "Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina received plenty of praise across the industry from fans, current stars, and legends alike.
And the latest revelation from Cody Rhodes on "The Dale Jr. Download" confirmed just how highly the WWE locker room thought of the bout, which saw GUNTHER emerge with the victory and cement himself as the longest-reigning IC Champion of all-time.
"If you get a standing ovation in Gorilla, you've made it," Rhodes said. "Last night, Chad Gable and GUNTHER had this amazing main event, and they came back and there's nothing we can do but clap or that piece of business.
"Chad did amazing last night and I do hope that Chad finds the Intercontinental Championship. His daughter wanted to see that and have that moment. I felt bad because they sent me out after to raise his hand and I've got to do the dark match ... he is an amazing athlete."
What's Next For Chad Gable?
As alluded to by "The American Nightmare," he was sent out post-match to put over Gable in front of the live crowd, who applauded the efforts of the former Olympian. With one win over "The Ring General" via countout and surviving a five-minute challenge last month, Gable is in the box seat to earn another shot at the gold down the line, with many fans hopeful of seeing the pair square off again at the Fastlane premium live event on October 7.
While he's found plenty of success as a tag team wrestler since signing with WWE a decade ago, Gable has yet to capture a singles title within the company, and with the audience firmly in his corner, this could be the opportune time to capitalize on his growing popularity.
