As we get closer to Wednesday, the card for AEW “Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 2” continues to evolve. It has been announced that the Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will join forces with his fellow Blackpool Combat Club teammate Wheeler Yuta to take on Best Friends, Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor.

Mox and Best Friends also made appearances during the first week of Fyter Fest, with the interim AEW World Champ winning a competitive, non-title match over Konosuke Takeshita during the show. As for Chuckie T and Trent, they accompanied Orange Cassidy to the ring during his TNT Title challenge against Wardlow. Though, the pair was blatantly trying to throw weapons into the ring in an effort to help out Cassidy (even a chainsaw), so they were quickly ejected from the arena via referee Bryce Remsburg.

In the case of Yuta, he is preparing for an ROH Pure Title defense against The Jericho Appreciation Society’s Daniel Garcia at the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view later this month. There’s added storyline drama between Yuta and Best Friends because he actually left the team to become a part of The Blackpool Combat Club, something Mox revealed on a recent podcast happened rather organically.

The show this week will be headlined by the first-ever “Barbed Wire Everywhere” match between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston. Jericho promised that the past gimmick he spawned in New Japan Pro Wrestling — The Painmaker — will be making his return to face Kingston.

It was also revealed that the duo of The Varsity Blondes will go against Christian Cage & Luchasaurus in a tag team match. The two young upstarts will be aiming to get revenge on Cage after he verbally bashed them and then orchestrated an attack that left them incapacitated in the wreckage of a table.

Below is the current card for AEW “Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 2” on July 20, emanating from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia:

* Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho in a “barbed wire everywhere” match

* Luchasaurus & Christian Cage vs. The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison)

* Brody King vs. Darby Allin

* Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta vs. Best Friends

