This week’s edition of Dynamite will see part one of “Fyter Fest”, and it’s shaping up to be a good card.

As announced on this week’s “Rampage”, we will hear from Christian Cage after weeks of controversial comments toward Jungle Boy and The Hardys. His current partner and ally, Luchasaurus, will also be in action against an unnamed opponent.

The duo has been dominant ever since Cage turned on Jungle Boy at “Road Rager” on June 29 in front of his family with a chair. The following week, Cage asked Luchasaurus to have a chat with him to hear him out, signifying his allegiance with Cage.

There will also be a triple threat match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles, seeing the current champions The Young Bucks defending their titles against Swerve In Our Glory, and FTW Champion Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs.

Anna Jay will be going up against Serena Deeb following Deeb’s turn on her tag team partner and current ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez during this week’s “Rampage”. AEW newcomer Claudio Castagnoli will also take on Jericho Appreciation Society’s Jake Hager.

As of today, here is the lineup for week one of “Fyter Fest”:

* We hear from Christian Cage

* Luchasaurus In Action

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (c.) vs. Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jake Hager

* Serena Deeb vs. Anna Jay

Watch AEW “Dynamite: Fyter Fest” week one this Wednesday live at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT/5 PM PT on TBS, and don’t forget to join us here for our official live coverage and viewing party!

