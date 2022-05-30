Athena (former WWE Superstar Ember Moon) has made her AEW debut tonight at AEW Double Or Nothing.

Athena came out after Jade Cargill retained the TBS Championship against Anna Jay. Jade and the Baddies were going to attack Anna, but Kris Statlander came out, and then Athena appeared.

Athena was released from WWE on November 4, 2021. Since her release, she has wrestled in several indie promotions and is currently the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Champion.

After her debut, Tony Khan announced that she’s officially All Elite.

Khan tweeted, “It’s official! @AthenaPalmer_FG is ALL ELITE! #AEWDoN”

Below is a video from her debut and Tony Khan’s tweet:

