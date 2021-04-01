Kris Statlander and Trent returned from injury on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

The main event of tonight’s show was an Arcade Anarchy Match featuring Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor. Part-way through the match, Penelope Ford got involved, but was quickly put down when Kris Statlander popped out of an arcade machine and attacked her.

Statlander has been out of action since last June with an ACL tear.

Near the end of the match, a familiar van approached Daily’s Place with Trent jumping out of it. After getting a kiss from his mom, Sue, Trent joined the fight and went right at Miro — the man who put him on the shelf. Trent has been away since December due to a partially torn pec.

Taylor powerslammed Sabian off the stage and through some tables to pick up the pinfall victory for his team.

