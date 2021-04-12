AEW has announced that Kris Statlander will make her ring return on Wednesday’s Dynamite episode on TNT.

Statlander recently returned from a knee injury and has not wrestled since the June 10, 2020 Dynamite when she and AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida lost to Nyla Rose and Penelope Ford. Statlander is now aligned with Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends.

AEW is also teasing that there will be a segment with Christian Cage and Team Taz on Dynamite this week. They are wondering how Taz will react if Cage won’t accept his offer to join Team Taz.

Stay tuned for more on Wednesday’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood with Mike Tyson as the Special Enforcer. Cash Wheeler and Sammy Guevara will be at ringside but the other Pinnacle and Inner Circle members will be banned from ringside

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defend against PAC and Rey Fenix

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Matt Hardy in a Falls Count Anywhere match

* Anthony Ogogo makes his in-ring debut

* Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet

* Kris Statlander makes in-ring return

* How will Taz react if Christian Cage turns down his Team Taz invite?