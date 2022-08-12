Update On WWE Women's Tag Title Tournament Schedule And Latest Team To Advance

Recently, WWE began a tournament for the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. It started this past Monday on "Raw" and continued on Friday night's episode of "SmackDown". We now know when the rest of the first-round matches will be contested.

On Friday's "Smackdown" we saw the team of Shotzi and Xia Li go against the team of Raquel Rodriquez and Aliyah. Rodriquez and Aliyah emerged with the victory, moving on to the second round. They'll now await the winner of the upcoming match between the team of Sonya Deville and Natalya and a surprising team of "NXT 2.0" stars, Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. WWE announced that the match will take place next Friday on "SmackDown."

Stark is also currently pursuing the "NXT" Women's Championship. She will challenge titleholder Mandy Rose on the Heatwave special coming up on Tuesday.

The fourth first-round match will see the team of Alexa Bliss and Asuka take on the long full-time tandem in the field, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. That match is scheduled for Monday's episode of "Raw."

If Rodriquez and Aliyah go on to win the tournament, it wouldn't be the former's first time holding championship gold. During her time on "NXT," Rodriquez, then known as Raquel González, won the "NXT" Women's Championship by defeating IYO SKY (then known as Io Shirai) in early 2021. Not only is Rodriguez a former "NXT" Women's Champion, but she also won the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship with Dakota Kai on two occasions. Aliyah is still seeking the first championship of her WWE career.