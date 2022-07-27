During tonight’s episode of “NXT 2.0,” it was announced that NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will be defending her title next month.

Rose will be defending her title against Zoey Stark on NXT’s special “Heatwave” on Tuesday, August 16. On the July 19 episode of “NXT 2.0,” in the main event, Stark defeated Cora Jade to become the #1 Contenders for the NXT Women’s Title.

Stark made her WWE return on July 19 after being on the shelf with a torn ACL/meniscus.WWE had written her off television due to the injury via a Toxic Attraction attack. Also during tonight’s show, Stark revealed that she is four months ahead of her return schedule.

As of this writing, the NXT Women’s Title match is the only match announced for the NXT 2.0 special.

Below are highlights from tonight’s show:

Ongoing live coverage of tonight’s NXT 2.0 is available here.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts