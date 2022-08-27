Spoilers For 9/2 WWE SmackDown

The 8/26 edition of WWE "SmackDown" was live from Detroit, Michigan. Following the live broadcast, the company pre-taped the 9/2 edition of the show as the talent and staff will be in Cardiff, Wales. this time next week for "Clash at the Castle." Now, thanks to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, we know what happened on the pre-taped show. Please be aware of spoilers ahead, as we will be going over the results for the upcoming "SmackDown."

The show opened with Karrion Kross defeating former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak. This was also Kross' first WWE match since he and Scarlett returned three weeks ago and attacked Drew McIntyre. Next up, former WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey called out Adam Pearce to discuss the status of her suspension. Pearce said her suspension is officially lifted due to Rousey paying all her fines. But that wasn't the end of it, as Pearce told Rousey that he'd have fired her if he could have, calling her the "single biggest b**** [he's] ever met." This caused Rousey to retaliate and put Pearce in an armbar.

This week's episode of "SmackDown" saw Maximum Male Models and Los Lotharios deface what they thought to be Hit Row's party bus. However, they later discovered that the vehicle belonged to The Street Profits. The segment set up a tag team match between Hit Row and Maximum Male Models for the upcoming "SmackDown," which was won by Hit Row. After the match, the winners were beaten down by their opponents and Los Lotharios. Fortunately, they received back up in the form of Street Profits.