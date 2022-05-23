WWE SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee received some attention this past Friday after his seemingly confused reaction to Michael Cole’s announcement of Sasha Banks’ and Naomi’s indefinite suspension made the rounds on Twitter. According to the latest episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” it was completely genuine.

“The Sasha and Naomi thing, that was my first time hearing what Cole was saying live there,” McAfee said. “I have no idea what to think there. I have no clue. This is a very fascinating thing.”

Banks and Naomi walked out on “WWE Monday Night Raw” last Monday, reportedly just before the show began. Interestingly, McAfee focused slightly less on Naomi and slightly more on Banks when discussing the situation.

“She’s a superstar talent,” McAfee said, referring to Banks. “They were our champions. I honestly have no idea what to believe in this whole thing. They keep me out of the loop with everything. I have no f*cking idea. While Cole was doing his thing, I was very fascinated. ‘What is going on right now?’

“I wish I had more answers for people. A couple of people asked me during my ‘Chat with Pat’ on Saturday, ‘What’s going on?’ It’s like ‘F*ck, I feel you know more than I do.’ Literally, as it was happening, I was like ‘Oh, goddamn. Suspended indefinitely.'”

McAfee and his co-hosts were adamant that some clarity was needed on the entire situation — clarity which, for the time being, has not been forthcoming. Banks and Naomi are reportedly still listed internally on WWE’s active roster even as the backlash from WWE has grown more intense.

The Sasha & Naomi situation is FASCINATING#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/vPKkm8ifYN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 23, 2022

