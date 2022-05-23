It’s now been a full week since Sasha Banks and Naomi handed their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships to WWE EVP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis and walked out of “WWE Monday Night Raw.” Since then, WWE has released a statement condemning Banks and Naomi’s actions, stripped them of the Tag Titles, and indefinitely suspended them on Friday Night SmackDown, among other punitive measures. As of now, however, they have not fired the duo.

This was confirmed today by PWInsider, who noted that despite the suspension, both Banks and Naomi “are still listed internally on the WWE active roster.” This is in line with a tweet from Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on Friday night, who reported that neither Naomi nor Banks had been released, despite the promotion pulling all their merchandise from WWE Shop.

WWE confirmed to me Naomi and Sasha Banks have not been released despite being removed from WWEShop https://t.co/6xNJrfdj9Z — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 21, 2022

Neither Banks nor Naomi has commented on their walkout or WWE’s subsequent actions at this time. PWInsider noted that Banks had been in Minnesota this past weekend, hanging out with family and attending a concert for DJ Steve Aoki. Banks’ cousin, rapper Snoop Dogg, appeared to show support for Banks with a post on Instagram over the weekend. Meanwhile, Naomi notably removed all references to WWE on her social media pages.

The next step between the two sides remains unclear as of this writing. WWE management reportedly remains unhappy with the duo, and there is apparent consideration towards freezing the deals of Banks and Naomi. It has also been reported that both Naomi and Banks’ contracts are set to expire within the next two months.

