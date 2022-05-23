Rapper Snoop Dogg has seemingly lent his support to his cousin Sasha Banks, who staged a walkout from last week’s WWE RAW.

Banks has previously detailed the impact of Snoop Dogg on her wrestling career. Appearing on Steve Austin’s Broken Skulls Sessions last year, Banks revealed she got the moniker of ‘The Boss’ after being at WrestleMania XXIV with the rapper, who was the Master of Ceremonies at the event in Orlando.

“The first one [character] I did was The Boss because my cousin is Snoop Dogg,” Banks revealed. “I remember at 16 years old going to WrestleMania in Orlando with him and him doing rehearsals and I’m walking down the ramp with him behind him and I see all the girls. I get to see all these friggin’ women that I get to watch every single week and I’m like ‘I am going to be walking down this stage one day, and I gotta do it like Snoop Dogg.’ Everybody around him calls him The Boss, so I’m like that’s a good character, let me take that and turn it up.”

Snoop also accompanied Banks to the ring during her entrance at WrestleMania 32.

Since the walkout, Sasha Banks has been removed from WWE’s intro “Then. Now. Forever. Together” graphic, and also has had all her merchandise pulled from WWE Shop.

On Sunday, WrestleVotes reported that the situation involving Banks and Naomi, who also staged a walkout last Monday, “is going to get worse before it gets any better.” The report noted that although Banks and Naomi have received online support from fellow wrestlers, they have fallen out of favor with WWE management.

You can see Snoop Dogg’s post on Sasha Banks below.

