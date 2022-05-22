While Sasha Banks and Naomi have received a lot of support online from fans and other wrestlers such as CM Punk, Mia Yim, Big Swole, and Mickie James, not everyone feels that way.

According to a report from @WrestleVotes. it’s the complete opposite with management.

Sources reportedly told WrestleVotes that the situation with Banks and Naomi is only going to get worse before it gets any better.

As noted last Monday, Banks and Naomi were scheduled to compete against 4 other stars to determine a challenger for the “Raw” Women’s Championship. The six-woman match never happened due to Banks and Naomi leaving the building long before the main event match.

Not only did Banks and Naomi refuse to work the match, but they also relinquished their Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Since the incident, WWE pulled Banks and Naomi’s merchandise from the WWE Shop and removed them from the “Then. Now. Forever” graphic that plays before each WWE show.

