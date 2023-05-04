Trinity Fatu On Potentially Facing Mercedes Mone: 'I'm Here For It All'

Now that Trinity Fatu is back in the ring after nearly a year off television, there's one "dream" match at the top of her list.

Yes, it's taking on Mercedes Mone, Fatu told the "Ring The Belle" interview show.

Fatu and Mone both walked out of WWE last year, each embarking on their own into the independent wrestling circuit. Now, Fatu said she'd be "here" for a match with Mone.

"I'm here for it all," Fatu said when asked about the potential match. "That is my dream, if the stars align and it happened, absolutely. Absolutely. I want to be a part of it and do everything that I can to continue to elevate this women's division and put IMPACTT even more so on the map so we all get the respect that we deserve."