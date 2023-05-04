Trinity Fatu Files Trademarks On Her Name Following Impact Wrestling Debut

Last week, Trinity Fatu, the former Naomi in WWE, made her debut for Impact Wrestling as, simply, Trinity. Having broken into pro wrestling directly through the WWE developmental system, this is her first time doing anything in pro wrestling outside of that system, and with that comes the need to protect her name. That's why, on Sunday, she filed for two new trademarks, both tracked on her applicant page on the USPTO Report trademark aggregator, for both "Trinity Fatu" and "Trinity." The "Trinity" trademark is indicated for use in pro wrestling, while the "Trinity Fatu" trademark is earmarked specifically for clothing. These new filings come two weeks after she abandoned her application for a "Trinity Starr" for wrestling use, which fueled speculation that she was returning to WWE, who still listed her on the active roster on WWE.com.