Impact And NJPW To Present Multiverse United 2 In August

Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling came together to run Multiverse United at WrestleMania weekend earlier this month, and it seemed as though the show was destined to be either a one-off or a joint show the two promotions would run yearly during said weekend. Instead, it appears Multiverse United will be neither a WrestleMania weekend staple nor a one-and-done, mainly because it will be happening once again in 2023.

During last night's Rebellion event, Impact announced Multiverse United 2, along with several other events for the summer, later taking to Twitter to confirm the news.

"BREAKING: IMPACT and New Japan Pro-Wrestling present Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls on Sunday, August 20 in Philadelphia!" the tweet read.

Multiverse United 2 will be part of a slew of events for Impact that will kick off on May 26 with special event Under Siege; other events included will be Against All Odds on June 9, Slammiversary, which will air as a PPV, on July 15, and Emergence on August 27. Under Siege, Slammiversary, and Emergence will all take place in Canadian cities London, Windsor, and Toronto, while Against All Odds will emanate out of Columbus, Ohio.

As of this writing, no matches have been announced for Multiverse United 2, nor have any New Japan talents been for the show. The event will take place the day after New Japan's All-Star Junior Festival USA, an American-based follow-up to the All-Star Junior Festival that took place in Japan back on March 1. The original Festival featured talents from Japanese promotions such as New Japan, All Japan, Pro Wrestling NOAH, Dragon Gate, and GLEAT, as well as talent from Mexican promotion CMLL.