NJPW All Star Junior Festival 2023 Card Revealed

The highly anticipated All-Star Junior Festival 2023 is less than a week away, and with every member of the event finally announced, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has also released the full card for the event coming up on March 1. While NJPW will host the show, over 20 different promotions from Japan and Mexico will be represented at the inaugural event, ranging from widely recognizable promotions such as All Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH to Japanese independent companies such as Secret Base and 2AW.

As expected from a card this jam-packed, the majority of the bouts will be tag team matches. However, the main event will be a singles match, with NJPW's Master Wato battling AJPW's Atsuki Aoyagi. Both men are young future stars in their respective junior divisions. Elsewhere on the card, NOAH Junior Champion Amakusa and NJPW Junior Champion Hiromu Takahashi will compete alongside one another for the first time in 10 years, although they just met in singles action at Keiji Muto's Retirement Show this past week.

Full Card for All-Star Junior Festival 2023:

- Hiromu Takahashi (NJPW), AMAKUSA (NOAH), and Fujita 'Jr.' Hayato (Michinoku Pro) vs. YAMATO (Dragon Gate), HAYATA (NOAH), and Kazuki Hashimoto (BJW)

- Isami Kodaka (BASARA) and MAO (DDT) vs. Onryo (666) and SHO (NJPW)

Support Shinjiro Otani Match

- Jun Kasai (FREEDOMS), Yoshinobu Kanemaru (NJPW), Minoru Tanaka (GLEAT), TAKA Michinoku (JTO), and Tatsuhito Takaiwa vs. Kota Sekifuda (BJW), Shoki Kitamura (Zero1), Chicharito Shoki (2AW), MUSASHI (Michinoku Pro) and LEONA (DRADITION)

-Yumehito Imanari (Ganbare Pro), Ryusuke Taguchi (NJPW) and Hikaru Sato (PANCRASE MISSION) vs. Great Sasuke (Michinoku Pro), Tigers Mask (Osaka Pro) & Batten Burabura (Kyushu Pro)

-El Desperado (NJPW) and Volador Jr. (CMLL) vs. Yuki Ueno (DDT) and El Lindaman (GLEAT) vs. DOUKI (NJPW) and HANAOKA (SECRET BASE)



Masked-Man Tag Team Match

- Alejandro (NOAH), Billy Ken Kid (Osaka Pro), Gurukun Mask (Ryukyu Dragon), and Mistico (CMLL) vs. Black Mensore (AJPW), Atlantis Jr. (CMLL), Dragon Kid (Dragon Gate), and BUSHI (NJPW)

-Ninja Mack (NOAH) vs. Soberano Jr (CMLL) vs. Taiji Ishimori (NJPW) vs. YO-HEY (NOAH) vs. Shun Skywalker (Dragon Gate)



Main Event Match

- Master Wato (NJPW) vs. Atsuki Aoyagi (AJPW)