Major Interpromotional Event Coming To NJPW World

New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced on Monday morning that a major cross-promotional event will be coming to Tokyo this March.

The top Japanese pro wrestling company revealed it will host the All-Star Junior Festival 2023 event on Wednesday, March 1, at Korakuen Hall, featuring junior heavyweight wrestlers from more than 20 different promotions. NJPW said the interpromotional event will include pro wrestlers from companies like Pro-Wrestling NOAH, Dragon Gate, Mexico's CMLL, All Japan Pro-Wrestling, Zero1, DDT Pro-Wrestling, and more.

NJPW said in a news release on its website that the event will be produced by current IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. Tickets for the pay-per-view event will go on sale next week, according to an NJPW social media post made later in the day. The company also said fans across the world will be able to watch live on the promotion's NJPW World streaming service.

"It's the first-ever All-Star Junior Festival in Korakuen Hall!" the promotion added. "Junior heavyweights from across the world, independent to major leagues will all be in action on a once-in-a-lifetime card!"

NJPW has upped its efforts to host interpromotional events in the last year, partnering with AEW for the companies' Forbidden Door pay-per-view event back in June 2022 and then joining up with Japanese women's promotion STARDOM for the Historic X-Over event in November. NJPW also ran a number of shows in North America over the last calendar year and will return to the United States next month for its Battle in the Valley pay-per-view event in San Jose, California.