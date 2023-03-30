Impact X NJPW: Multiverse United Results (03/30): Bailey Vs. Tanahashi, Lio Rush Vs. KUSHIDA
Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling are teaming up once again to present Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive with nine matches advertised.
Headlining the event will be the dream match of "Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi. Bailey was originally supposed to face Will Ospreay, but Ospreay pulled out due to injury. This dream match is also replacing the previous main event of Josh Alexander vs. KUSHIDA, which was scrapped due to Alexander's injury as well. We do know that KUSHIDA will still compete tonight as he takes on Lio Rush in their first singles match.
A pair of sure-to-be-physical matches will see KENTA defend the STRONG Openweight Championship against Minoru Suzuki, while Moose will battle Jeff Cobb. From the Knockouts division, Masha Slamovich, Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw, and Miyu Yamashita will compete for the opportunity to advance to the Knockouts World Championship at Rebellion on April 16.
Trey Miguel will put his X-Division Championship on the line in a six-man scramble featuring Frankie Kazarian, Rich Swann, Kevin Knight, Rocky Romero, and Clark Connors. The Impact World Tag Team titles will also be on the line in a four-way bout as Bullet Club defends against Motor City Machine Guns, Aussie Open, and TMDK.
An interpromotional eight-man tag bout will pit Sami Callihan, PCO, Fred Rosser, and Alex Coughlin against Eddie Edwards, Joe Hendry, Tom Lawlor, and JR Kratos. On the pre-show at 10:45 p.m. ET, Yuya Uemura will take on Gabriel Kidd.
Countdown: Yuya Uemura vs. Gabriel Kidd
Kidd starts with a headlock and takes Yuya down to the mat to keep it locked in. Yuya reaches the bottom rope to break it up. They lock up again and Yuya focuses on the arm before taking Kidd down for a brief headlock. Yuya locks Kidd in an arm stretch until they back into the corner. Yuya gets pushed off the top and out of the ring. Yuya rolls back in and gets body slammed, cover. Kidd chops Yuya in the corner. Yuya fires back with chops and they have an exchange.
Kidd open palm strikes Yuya for a cover as commentators note this is their 18th match together. Yuya gets whipped but comes back with a clothesline and then corner splash followed by a bulldog, cover. Kidd gets taken down for a dropkick into an arm scissors. Kidd hits a couple suplexes and covers. Kidd applies a front face lock on the turnbuckle until he's almost counted out. Yuya comes back with an overhead suplex and then goes up top for a big crossbody. He covers for the three.
Winner: Yuya Uemura
X-Division Championship Six-Way Scramble
Trey Miguel (c) vs. Rich Swann vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Rocky Romero vs. Clark Connors vs. Kevin Knight
Trey runs everyone down in the middle of the ring until they all start punching and kicking him. Clark tosses Trey out before the remaining in the ring all apply headlocks on each other. They then take turns hitting shoulder tackles until Knight hits Kaz with a hip toss. They all take turns with arm drags and attempt a dropkick at the same time. Trey yanks Kaz out of the ring and then he targets Rocky. Trey hits a series of arm drags and then gets dropkicked by a few of them.
Connors gets elbowed by Swann and Knight. They take turns hitting splashes. Swann and Knight meet and flip around each other for a beat. Kaz plants Clark with a DDT, cover. Kaz hits a legdrop on Romero and then on Swann. Knight catches Kaz off guard with a dropkick. Trey covers, Swann breaks it. Knight flips Trey into two guys. Knight goes up top with Clark but Kaz intervenes. Rocky joins and then Trey comes up to hit the tower of doom only for Swann to splash on Connors.
Romero runs each corner with clotheslines to Trey, Kaz, Knight, and Swann. Clark spears Romero and then Trey on the apron. Kaz cutters Knight. Clark spears Kaz. Swann kicks Clark but eats a spear. Knight jumps up top but gets shoved down for a spear. Trey covers Knight to retain.
Winner: Trey Miguel (c)