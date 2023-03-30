Impact X NJPW: Multiverse United Results (03/30): Bailey Vs. Tanahashi, Lio Rush Vs. KUSHIDA

Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling are teaming up once again to present Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive with nine matches advertised.

Headlining the event will be the dream match of "Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi. Bailey was originally supposed to face Will Ospreay, but Ospreay pulled out due to injury. This dream match is also replacing the previous main event of Josh Alexander vs. KUSHIDA, which was scrapped due to Alexander's injury as well. We do know that KUSHIDA will still compete tonight as he takes on Lio Rush in their first singles match.

A pair of sure-to-be-physical matches will see KENTA defend the STRONG Openweight Championship against Minoru Suzuki, while Moose will battle Jeff Cobb. From the Knockouts division, Masha Slamovich, Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw, and Miyu Yamashita will compete for the opportunity to advance to the Knockouts World Championship at Rebellion on April 16.

Trey Miguel will put his X-Division Championship on the line in a six-man scramble featuring Frankie Kazarian, Rich Swann, Kevin Knight, Rocky Romero, and Clark Connors. The Impact World Tag Team titles will also be on the line in a four-way bout as Bullet Club defends against Motor City Machine Guns, Aussie Open, and TMDK.

An interpromotional eight-man tag bout will pit Sami Callihan, PCO, Fred Rosser, and Alex Coughlin against Eddie Edwards, Joe Hendry, Tom Lawlor, and JR Kratos. On the pre-show at 10:45 p.m. ET, Yuya Uemura will take on Gabriel Kidd.

