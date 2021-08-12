WWE and The Foxtel Group in Australia have extended their partnership with a new multi-year programming agreement.

It was announced today the two sides have inked a major new multi-year deal to deliver WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown live to fans in Australia via the Main Event network on Foxtel Group’s platforms. WWE pay-per-view events will also air.

RAW, SmackDown and NXT will continue to air live each week on FOX8 and FOX Sport, with one-hour versions of the shows airing the next day and on-demand. Foxtel’s SVOD services, Kayo Sports and Foxtel Now, will also continue to carry WWE programming.

Rebecca McCloy, Foxtel Group’s Commercial Director of Sports, touted how they have over 2.4 million sports subscribers.

Jay Li, WWE’s Vice President of International, commented on how Foxtel has shared WWE’s passion for engaging and entertaining Australians for more than 20 years.

“For more than 20 years, Foxtel has shared our passion for engaging and entertaining fans throughout Australia,” Li said. “We are pleased to renew our partnership and look forward to continuing to provide WWE’s unique blend of action-packed, family-friendly entertainment.”

The weekly highlight shows, WWE Afterburn and WWE Bottom Line, will stream on Kayo and Foxtel Now. WWE pay-per-view events will be available for ordering on Foxtel’s Main Event pay-per-view channel, and will stream live on Kayo.