Triple H Dodges Several Questions On Vince McMahon Lawsuit Following WWE Royal Rumble

WWE headed into this year's Royal Rumble event with the expectation to address the sexual misconduct allegations surrounding Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis. However, Paul "Triple H" Levesque didn't want to focus much on the negatives during WWE's post-show press conference.

"Look, we just had an amazing week. I just said it, 10-year, $5 billion Netflix deal. The Rock joining our board. We just sold out the Royal Rumble, put 48,000 people into Tropicana Field. I choose to focus on the positive. And yes, there's a negative. But I want to focus on that and just keep it to that."

Despite his reluctance to engage with the questions about the scandal, Levesque said that employee safety is important to him. As such, he promised to make it a priority moving forward. "That is a very important thing to us, a very important topic to us. It's as simple as everything possible."

Levesque added that he found out about the harrowing story when everyone else did. He reiterated Cody Rhodes' comments about the McMahon situation and concluded by saying that he doesn't want to focus on the negatives surrounding the company right now. As Levesque mentioned, WWE recently signed a blockbuster deal with Netflix to live stream "WWE Raw," with other shows and PLEs also moving to the streaming service in international markets. Meanwhile, McMahon resigned from his executive position at TKO Group Holdings after the allegations emerged.

A spokesperson for McMahon reached out to Wrestling Inc. with the following statement: "This lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and a vindictive distortion of the truth. He will vigorously defend himself."