Cody Rhodes: WWE Will Get Past 'Dark Cloud' Of Vince McMahon Allegations As A Family

Cody Rhodes just won his second-consecutive Royal Rumble bout, but the real talking point of the weekend was the lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon, which resulted in the former Chairman of the company resigning from both WWE and TKO Group Holdings. When asked about the allegations at the WWE Royal Rumble post-show press conference, Rhodes said he believes the company will get past the "dark cloud" looming over the company.

"I know, as far as the news is concerned, we were finding it out and reading the same things that you guys were reading," Rhodes said. "You said a dark cloud, certainly. As far as TKO, Nick Khan and the board clearly took it very seriously, acted immediately. Looking at the future, I don't know the answer to that. I think somewhere is probably a basic tenet of just, this crew, more than ever, from a roster standpoint, is very family. I've never seen anything like this, most of the time wrestling locker rooms have fighting, talking trash about each other, making fun of each other, sandbagging each other in the ring, all that nonsense."

"The American Nightmare" admitted that he has been through some dark periods in the business before. Still, he thinks the family atmosphere backstage in WWE will help the company get past the troubling time. He also acknowledged that if there is any news relating to McMahon, he will find out about it at the same time as everyone else.

