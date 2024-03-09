Cody Rhodes Slaps The Rock, WrestleMania Night 1 Main Event Confirmed On WWE SmackDown

Five days (and several minutes of entrances) after "WWE Raw," Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin'" Rollins officially answered Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's invitation to a tag team match at WrestleMania 40, and the main event of Night 1 was confirmed.

Rhodes and Rollins met Johnson and Roman Reigns in the ring Friday night to issue their response to Johnson's challenge. The World Heavyweight Champion was the one to shout on the microphone, inches away from Johnson's face, and accept on behalf of himself and Rhodes. After some remarks from Reigns regarding Rhodes' authority within his and Rollins' unlikely alliance, Johnson took an opportunity to remind both Rhodes and Rollins of his executive position within TKO, WWE's parent company. In an act of corporate intimidation, Johnson added another stipulation to the Reigns/Rhodes story: Should Rhodes fail to capture Reigns' title at WrestleMania 40, he would be barred from ever challenging for the title again.

In the show's final moments, Rhodes and Johnson stared each other down. Then, much like Johnson had publicly slapped him at the WrestleMania 40 press conference, Rhodes slapped Johnson clean across the face.

Rhodes and Rollins vs. Johnson and Reigns is now set for the first night of WrestleMania. Should Rhodes and Rollins come out victorious, Johnson has personally promised that "The Bloodline" would not intervene in Rhodes' match against Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, which has been confirmed for Night 2. If Johnson and Reigns win the tag team match, however, Rhodes' championship contest against Reigns will be under "Bloodline Rules," where interference from Reigns' family is all but guaranteed.