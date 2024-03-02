The Rock Acknowledges Roman Reigns, Lays Out WrestleMania Challenge On WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns may be pulling double duty WrestleMania 40 weekend, following Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson issuing a challenge with set stipulations during the opening of Friday's "WWE SmackDown." The Rock also acknowledged his cousin, Reigns, as his Tribal Chief during the segment after Reigns interrupted Rock's iconic "if you smell" catchphrase.

Rhodes had previously challenged the Rock to a one-on-one match during "The Grayson Waller Effect" at Elimination Chamber. Rollins did him one better and said he would team with Rhodes to take on the Rock and Reigns. On "SmackDown," Rock said he wouldn't be facing Rhodes one-on-one because everyone wants to challenge "The Great One." He did challenge both Rhodes and Rollins to the tag team match the World Heavyweight Champion previously suggested at the premium live event, but with added stipulations.

Rock said that if Rhodes and Rollins win on WrestleMania Night One, the Bloodline would be barred from ringside during Rhodes' match for Reigns' title on Night Two. However, if the babyface team loses, Rock said the title match would be a "Bloodline Rules" match where anything goes. Rock said he was giving Rhodes the option to accept the challenge, but if he doesn't, he said he is going to make sure Rhodes does not win the title.

There's currently no word on if Rollins and Rhodes will acknowledge the challenge on "WWE Raw" on Monday, but Rhodes is scheduled to appear on the next three episodes of "SmackDown" alongside the Rock on the "Road to WrestleMania."