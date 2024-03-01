Cody Rhodes To Appear On Next Three Episodes Of WWE SmackDown, All Alongside The Rock

TKO Group Holdings Board of Directors member Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is about to have a new shadow named Cody Rhodes. Rhodes took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that he will be in town for the next three episodes of "WWE SmackDown," despite being a "WWE Raw" star, meaning Rhodes will be in the building with his newly-budding rival Rock, as well as his WrestleMania 40 opponent Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Bloodline members still haven't addressed Rhodes' recent challenge at Elimination Chamber, during a special edition of "The Grayson Waller Effect."

All three men will likely be heavily featured on the road to WrestleMania, with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins also haunting the fringes of the story. Things came to a head at a recent WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event in Las Vegas, where Rhodes challenged Reigns and confronted The Rock, taking back a main event title match which he nearly relinquished to the "Great One" days earlier.

As it stands, World Heavyweight Champion Rollins is also set to be on hand for this Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown" in Glendale, Arizona, meaning the champion will likely be ignoring men's Elimination Chamber winner Drew McIntyre's attention in favor of whatever role he will play in the power struggle between Rhodes and The Bloodline. Rumors have circulated that Rhodes and Rollins could team together to face Rock and Reigns in a tag team match to close out night one of WrestleMania 40.