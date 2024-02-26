Reported Date For The Rock & Roman Reigns Vs. Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes In WWE

To say that the road to WWE WrestleMania 40 has been eventful would be an understatement, as the proposed main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes has been confirmed, dropped, and re-assigned within a few weeks. Not only that, but The Rock has gotten involved and joined The Bloodline, while Seth Rollins has put his differences with the "American Nightmare" aside to fight the good fight for WWE. This story took another turn at Elimination Chamber in Perth when Rhodes challenged The Rock to a match, prompting Rollins to offer his support in the battle against the Bloodline.

The idea of the Bloodline against Rhodes and Rollins is enough to get even the most casual WWE fired up, and it might be on the cards. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," he's heard that the match could headline night one of WrestleMania 40. While this is all speculation at this time, it would mean that both Rollins and Reigns would pull double duty over WrestleMania weekend, as they would both have to defend their respective championships on night two.

While Reigns vs. Rhodes has been officially confirmed for some time, Rollins is scheduled to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40. This follows McIntyre's victory in the men's Elimination Chamber match this past Saturday in Perth. The Rock and Reigns have yet to answer the callout made by the "American Nightmare" at Elimination Chamber, a topic of discussion that might crop up this Friday when the Bloodline makes an appearance on the March 1 edition of "Smackdown."